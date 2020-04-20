Twenty One Pilots Have Ended Panic! At The Disco’s 76-Week Run At Top Of The Hot Rock Songs Chart

The run dates all the way back to 2018.





Panic! At The Disco have been at the top of the Billboard Hot Rock Songs Chart since November 2018. They claimed the No.01 spot with both 'High Hopes' for 65 weeks non-consecutively and 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It' for 11 weeks to equal a total of 76 weeks.



That streak has now ended.



Twenty One Pilots have taken their place with their new song 'Level Of Concern'. ​



It's the band's fourth song to top that particular chart with 'Heathens' sitting there for 30 weeks starting in August 2016, 'Stressed Out' for 23 weeks starting in January 2016 and 'Ride' for nine starting in June 2016.



What an incredible stat. How long is 'Level of Concern' going to sit there now?



Anyway, here's the quaratine-based vid for the track:







And here's the wall-scaling vid for 'High Hopes':







And here's the puppetry of 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It':



