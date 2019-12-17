Visit the shop
Twenty One Pilots Have Announced A Stadium Show In Russia

Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

Huge. Literally.



Twenty One Pilots have announced a huge show in Russia for 2020.

They'll hit Moscow's VTB Arena - Dynamo Central Stadium on July 12, 2020.
 


Incredible scenes.

They'll also be playing a series of festival appearances throughout the year, and a one-off arena show in Dublin in June.

