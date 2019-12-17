Twenty One Pilots Have Announced A Stadium Show In Russia

Huge. Literally.





Twenty One Pilots have announced a huge show in Russia for 2020.



They'll hit Moscow's VTB Arena - Dynamo Central Stadium on July 12, 2020.



#MOSCOW2020 next summer we will bring the show to a stadium in moscow. fan presale begins december 18th at 12pm local time. sign up for first access to tickets at https://t.co/kQiSHivaLt pic.twitter.com/IZ2G99W0sI — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 17, 2019



Incredible scenes.



They'll also be playing a series of festival appearances throughout the year, and a one-off arena show in Dublin in June.



