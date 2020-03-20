Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Blurryface’ Has Surpassed 4 Billion Streams

4 BILLION STREAMS.





Twenty One Pilots' '15 album 'Blurryface' has officially surpassed 4 billion streams on Spotify.



It remains the most streamed album by a group of ALL-TIME.



Genuinely, those are some absolutely insane numbers and this is an achievement unlike any other.



In terms of individual tracks on the record, 'Not Today' is the only song that hasn't hit 100 million streams. Leading the way is 'Stressed Out' with just over 1.7 billion streams.



Phew.



Oh, and remember that these are just the figures for the album on Spotify. They don't account for the streams on Apple Music and Youtube.



The news was shared by @chartdata, who is an impartial rolling source of global music chart data.

.@twentyonepilots' 'Blurryface' has now surpassed 4 billion streams on Spotify. It remains the most streamed album by a group of all-time. — chart data (@chartdata) March 19, 2020



