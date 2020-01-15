Trophy Eyes Have Released A Saxxy New Single

This is 'Figure Eight'.

After premiering it live at UNIFY Gathering Festival in Australia over the weekend, Trophy Eyes' brand new single 'Figure Eight' has officially been released - and it's brilliant.

'Figure Eight' marks the first new music from the Aussies since the release of their also brilliant album 'The American Dream', and the first new music from them since the departure of founding member and guitarist Jeremy Cross last year.

But the fact that they're a four-piece isn't the only new part to the Trophy Eyes line-up - oh no. In 'Figure Eight', you'll see bassist Jeremy Winchester getting a bit saxxy with it, with a sick saxophone solo towards the end. What a time to be alive.

So, what do you guys think? Bet you didn’t know I could play Sax, huh? — Jeremy Winchester (@Jezzawinnie) January 14, 2020



Check out Trophy Eyes' genuinely brilliant new single 'Figure Eight' below:

