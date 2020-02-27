Trivium Have Announced The Details Of Their New Album

'What The Dead Men Say' is coming.





Trivium have announced the details of their upcoming 9th album.



Here's everything you need to know about it.



1) It's called 'What The Dead Men Say'.



2) It's being released April 24 through Roadrunner Records



3) The tracklisting looks like this:



01. IX

02. What The Dead Men Say

03. Catastrophist

04. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

05. Bleed Into Me

06. The Defiant

07. Sickness Unto You

08. Scattering The Ashes

09. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind



4) You can listen to 'Catastrophist' now in the form of an absolute epic of a music video:







Huge, right?



5) The artwork looks like this:







6) Vocalist Matt Heafy had this to say about the record:



"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium.



"On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album."