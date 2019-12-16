Travis Barker Just Launched His Own Record Label

Check out the first track from DTA Records now.

Blink-182's Travis Barker has launched his very own record label.

Billboard reports that DTA Records has been established to focus on his work across all genres and is a joint effort with Elektra. In 2019 alone, Travis has collaborated with the likes of Yungblud, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, nothing,nowhere., Pharell and Lil Nas X among others.

Says Barker, "I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development...As an artist, it's important to me that an artist's vision is protected at all costs. It's crucial that I'm able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra's track record and belief are proof of that, and I'm stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records."

You can check out the first release from DTA below - 'Gimme Brain' which features hip hop stars Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, the latter of which spent this past summer on the road with Blink-182 as part of their 'Enema Of The State' anniversary tour.

Listen to 'Gimme Brain' below: