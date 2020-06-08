Travis Barker Has Hit The Top Of The Hot Rock Producers Chart For The First Time

Is there anything he can't do?





blink-182's Travis Barker has hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot Rock Producers chart for the very first time.



It's all thanks to three songs currently sitting pretty in the Hot Rock Songs chart that Travis has been on production duty for.



They are Machine Gun Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' at No.03:







jxdn's 'Angels & Demons' at No.05:







And iann dior's 'Sick & Tired', featuring Travis and MGK, which he co-produced with Omer Fedi at No.12:







Travis also co-wrote all three of the songs and is currently No.02 on the Hot Rock Songwriters chart, just behind Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph. He previously spent a week at the top of said chart back in October 2019 thanks to his writing credit on 14 blink-182 songs sitting in Hot Rock Songs as well as one on MGK and Yungblud's 'I Think I'm OKAY':







Pretty crazy right?



Travis also revealed the other week that a new blink song called 'Quarantine' is set to be released VERY soon, so keep your eye out for that.