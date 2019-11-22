Trash Boat Are Doing A Christmas Show, And Performing An Oasis Cover Set As Trash Boasis

There's a lot to unpack, but bear with us here.

Christmas is just around the corner, and Trash Boat are leaning in on the festivities by throwing a Christmas show in their hometown of St. Albans - but this isn't any normal, regular Christmas show. It's a special Christmas show. Which will feature an appearance from Trash Boat's alter-egos Trash Boasis - St. Albans' premiere Oasis cover band.

Trash Boat debuted their Oasis-based alter-egos earlier this year during The Wonder Years' Halloween tour, where each band on the line-up performed a cover set, in full costume (before you ask, The Wonder Years did Limp Bizkit this year).

Trash Boasis will be making their UK debut on December 21 at The Pioneer. Tickets are on sale now - check out all the details below: