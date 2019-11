This time, they're 'Chasing Highs'.

Too Close To Touch have released their new EP, 'I'm Hard To Love, But So Are You, Vol. 3' via Epitaph.



It's accompanied by a hella strange and bold new video for 'Chasing Highs', which you can watch here:







BRB, dialling 1-800-SUCCESS.



You can listen to the full EP below: