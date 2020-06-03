This Year’s Teddy Rocks Festival Has Been Rescheduled For 2021

All tickets for this year will still be valid for next year's festival.





Teddy Rocks have revealed that they are rescheduling this year's festival to 2021.



Each year the festival raises money for children with cancer.



The new dates are April 30 to May 02 at Charisworth Farm in Blandford, Dorset. All tickets from this year's festival will still be valid for next year.



Festival Director Tom Newton has released this statement:



"We’ve made the very difficult decision to move Teddy Rocks Festival to 2021. As always, the safety of everyone from the audience to the performers and our crew is paramount to us. With there still being uncertainty regarding Covid19, it's only right we make this decision.



All tickets for 2020 remain valid and can be rolled over to 2021, and we would love for you to continue your support and keep your tickets for the new dates whilst we work tirelessly to bring you as close to the same line up as before. We need your support now more than ever to continue to run this festival and to continue to help children with cancer.



We want to say a massive thank you to anybody who has already purchased tickets before and during these unprecedented times. It really has kept us motivated and driven and reminds us that not only are we able to help children with cancer and their families, but we also provide local musicians with a platform and give young people the opportunity to share stages with bands that they aspire to. We simply cannot do this without you!"

