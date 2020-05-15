This Website Makes A Song Out Of All Of A Band’s Lyrics

We've already been on this for hours.





Have you ever wondered what it would be like if you took every song by a band and tried to mash them all together? We certainly have. Several times.



Well, we no longer just have to imagine it, thanks to this website.



Lyrics.rip takes every lyric by an artist and makes a new song out of them. The possibilities are quite literallty endless.



So this is what came up when we typed in My Chemical Romance, for example:







And when we typed in PVRIS, this is what came up:







Great, right?



Also it's really fun to try and work out what tune the lyrics would fit with.



You can have a go for yourself right HERE, and make sure you show us some of your best.