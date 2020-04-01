This Teacher Has Adapted Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ To Teach Her Class Social Skills

BECAUSE IN THE 5TH GRADE, NO MATTER WHAT TIME OF DAAAAAY...





They say that one of the best things to help teach someone something is music.



It's even better when the music being used is one of the biggest pop-punk anthems of all time.



With that in mind, TikTok user @teachingontables has shared a clip of her 5th grade class singing along to Fall Out Boy's 'Sugar, We're Going Down'. But the lyrics are very different.



She has set about teaching her kids about respecting teachers when they start speaking and how important it is to listen in their classes.



Here's the new lyrics for ya:



"No you don't have to ask us twice, we’ll check our posture is nice

We’ll look you into your eyes

And we’ll speak out and clear with pride

We’ll smile and nod to show you that we are listening

Because what you have too say we really don’t want to be missing



We’ll lean in close

And take it in

So that when you’re done we can follow up with relevant questions

Because in 5th grade, no matter what time of day, whether we’re writing, dividing or reading

When someone starts teaching or speaking

We stop what we’re doing, sit up straight and listen"



Amazing right?!?





Be honest, it's stuck in your head now isn't it?



And just because we can, here's the original for you too:



