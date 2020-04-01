This Is How You Could Be In blink-182’s New Music Video

Do you want to feel 'Happy Days' with the band?





blink-182 are planning on making a video for their track 'Happy Days' and they need your help.



What with the current Coronavirus situation meaning that everybody is social distancing, quarantining and staying at home, the band have tried to turn these tough times into something positive.



Here's an explanation of what you need to do:



Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time.



Show us what you’re up to - singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances - we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’



When you've filmed your submission, chuck it in HERE

'Happy Days' appears on the band's latest album 'Nine' which is out now.



A perfect time to revisit the joyous video for 'Darkside':







And the frantic one for 'Generational Divide':







We chatted to Mark and Matt all about the record when they were in the UK last year. Have a watch of that below:



