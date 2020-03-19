This Is A Way That You Can Help Bands And Their Crews Who Have Had Tours Cancelled

This is the Creative Crisis Collective.





With all of the tours that have been cancelled and rescheduled in the last week or so because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, it's a pretty tough time for bands and their crews who were expecting to be out on the road right now.



Though a new initiative is looking to help them through the loss of income they are incurring while also bringing the community closer together.



The Creative Crisis Collective, brought to life by Hartmoor Merchandise and Boredom Kills Collective, is a place where you can not just pick up some fresh merch from some of your favourite bands, but also directly help them to make up some of their losses.



This is what they have to say about the project:



"We’re confident this will have a really positive impact on all of our community, let’s all make an effort to post and share one another’s traffic.



Our aim is that fans support multiple artists/crew all at once and emphasise the initiative will highlight the importance of working together through these tough times."



You can check out the site right here and grab some special merch from the likes of Stand Atlantic, The Faim, Set It Off, Holding Absence and more.



The store also features a special 'Crew' shirt, which is explained here:



"A key part of this launch is the “Crew T-Shirt” to support all the artists' crew members too. We made this to show solidarity and hopefully generate a little bit of money and most importantly to show them how much we care about them, too.



As discussed, the profit generated from this shirt will be split evenly between artists to distribute to their crew members!"



