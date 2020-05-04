This Is How While She Sleeps Made Their Latest Album ‘So What’

Go deeper into the band's process in this extended version of their album documentary.





While She Sleeps have released an extended version of their documentary about the making of their latest album 'So What'.



It's a no holds barred, warts and all look inside how the band went about creating their most personal and ambitious record to date.



Guitarist Mat Welsh had this to say about the film:



“We wanted to make this documentary to shed some light on the real world of Sleeps. We didn't want to make something that made things look better or more glamorous than they really are. We just wanted a fly on the wall capturing the rollercoaster that is making an album. It’s a process that never comes easy for us and SO WHAT? was no exception.



We filmed for 7 months and, like with everything, it got condensed down into something that was digestable within a mere hour. So we thought it could be fun to make an extended version and show it to our fans at some kind of DIY movie night, hosted at our warehouse last December. The night was really special, there's something beautiful about everyone watching something at the same time, experiencing the emotions together.



But those times of events and group gatherings seem like a world away, so we thought it could be cool to do this in a digital way, giving our fans something fun to look forward to. A means of being together while we're all apart.”



Get stuck in below:







'So What' is out now. Here's 'Anti-Social':







We caught up with the band just before their massive show at London'a Brixton Academy earlier in the year. Catch up with that here:





