This Is Everything You Need To Know About This Weekend’s ‘Download TV’ Livestream

We may not be in Donington, but that doesn't mean we can't have a mosh.
This weekend, thousands of metalheads should have been making their way to Donington Park for Download Festival. But, that's not happening. And we are sad about it.
BUT, the festival have put together a whole weekends worth of entertainment to make it feel like you're still there.
Over the course of three days on Download YouTube channel, you'll be able to watch exclusive sets, interviews and all sorts of other fun bits and pieces. Each day is split between afternoon and evening sessions, with the afternoon content starting at 12pm and the evening content starting at 7pm.
Here's the full list of bands who will be making appearances over the weekend:
KISS
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down
Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Biffy Clyro
Bowling For Soup
Bush
Creeper
Deftones
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Grey Daze
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Milk Teeth
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Those Damn Crows
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons
For more information and to check out all the extra curricular events that will also be taking place, head over to the Download website and don't forget to head to their YouTube channel on Friday to get stuck in. Oh, and bring wellies.