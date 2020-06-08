This Is Everything You Need To Know About This Weekend’s ‘Download TV’ Livestream

We may not be in Donington, but that doesn't mean we can't have a mosh.





This weekend, thousands of metalheads should have been making their way to Donington Park for Download Festival. But, that's not happening. And we are sad about it.



BUT, the festival have put together a whole weekends worth of entertainment to make it feel like you're still there.



Over the course of three days on Download YouTube channel, you'll be able to watch exclusive sets, interviews and all sorts of other fun bits and pieces. Each day is split between afternoon and evening sessions, with the afternoon content starting at 12pm and the evening content starting at 7pm.



Here's the full list of bands who will be making appearances over the weekend:



KISS

Iron Maiden

System Of A Down

Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Biffy Clyro

Bowling For Soup

Bush

Creeper

Deftones

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Grey Daze

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Milk Teeth

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Those Damn Crows

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons



Your #DownloadTV schedule has landed. ��



DLTV is a one off event in partnership with @youtubemusic and this weekend will be your only chance to catch the stream. Head to our website for all the details and subscribe to our YouTube channel now. ��https://t.co/tr4isgCwM0 pic.twitter.com/yQYD6cdcB1 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 8, 2020



For more information and to check out all the extra curricular events that will also be taking place, head over to the Download website and don't forget to head to their YouTube channel on Friday to get stuck in. Oh, and bring wellies.