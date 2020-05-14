This Is Everything You Need To Know About The New Sharptooth Album

You ready for 'Transitional Forms'?





Sharptooth have announced their second full-length album.



Here are all the details for ya:



1) It's called 'Transitional Forms'.



2) It's being released on July 10 via Pure Noise Records, and will be the follow-up to '17's 'Clever Girl'.



3) Vocalist Lauren Kashan had this to say about the record:



“Sonically, if Clever Girl was a Velociraptor, Transitional Forms is a goddamn Tyrannosaurus Rex. This record is so much heavier and darker than its predecessor, and, I think, a significant maturation of our sound.



“Ultimately, the record is about a paradigm shift, from hopelessness to self compassion, and the fundamental realisation that nothing in this world or in ourselves is ever black and white. It’s the story of my personal struggle with the societal, interpersonal, and internal constructs that have left me feeling small, afraid, broken, and utterly hopeless.



It is easily the most intensely personal collection of songs I have ever written, and I am so deeply appreciative of Lance and Keith for trusting me in that, and for creating this incredibly dark and intense sonic space for me to tell this story.”



4) The tracklisting looks like this:



01. Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)

02. Mean Brain

03. Life On The Razor’s Edge

04. Hirudinea

05. The Gray

06. Evolution

07. 153

08. The Southern Strategy

09. M.P.D.B (Manic Pixie Dream Bitch)

10. Nevertheless (She Persisted)



5) 'Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)' is out and ready for you to listen to now, with this brilliantly satirical and scathing video to match:







6) And the artwork looks like this:







