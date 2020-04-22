This Is Everything You Need To Know About The Ghost Inside’s New Album

It's the first new music from the band since their tragic bus crash in 2015.





The Ghost Inside have announced their new album.



Here are all the details:



1) It's called 'The Ghost Inside'.



2) It's being released on June 05 via Epitaph.



3) It's the first new music from the band since 14's full-length 'Dear Youth' and also since the band's devastating bus crash in 2015.



4) The announcement comes with the release of a new song called 'Aftermath'.



Bassist Jim Riley had this to say about the song and the process of writing it:



“We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we’ve been through, but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone. With 'Aftermath' we let it be much more personal - this one is us telling OUR story. So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be 'Aftermath'. It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives.



"'Aftermath' is a total catharsis for us. We let it all out in the song so that it’s not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on.”



And here it is:







5) Here's what the full tracklisting looks like:



01. 1333

02. Still Alive

03. The Outcast

04. Pressure Point

05. Overexposure

06. Make Or Break

07. Unseen

08. One Choice

09. Phoenix Rise

10. Begin Again

11. Aftermath



6) And here's the artwork for the record, made up of photos of fan's tattoos dedicated to the band:



