This is Everything You Need To Know About PVRIS’ New Album

'Use Me' is coming.





After two days of intricate teasing, PVRIS have announced the details of their new album.



Here is everything that you need to know about it.



1) It's called 'Use Me'



2) It's being released on May 01 through Reprise/Warner Records



3) The record finds vocalist Lynn Gunn owning her role as the band's leader and sole architect.



This is what she has to say about what the album and shift means to her:



"I allowed myself to support a narrative I thought I had to support of PVRIS being a band. I didn’t really have a role model for this. Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything. There’s no template or role model for really owning it as a woman. I wanted to make everyone else happy and uphold an image I thought we had to.



"Growing up, I learned I don’t have to do that anymore. I’m finally allowing myself to take credit. I’ve got the full support and encouragement of my bandmates. PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.”



4) With the announcement comes a new song in the form of 'Dead Weight' which you can watch the video for below:





5) Lynn also had this to say about the track:



“‘Dead Weight’ is about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back. Quite often that can be taken advantage of and it can be hard to set "no"/set boundaries. This feels amplified, especially as a woman. This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”



6) The album's tracklisting looks like this:

01. Gimme A Minute

02. Dead Weight

03. Stay Gold

04. Good To Be Alive

05. Death of Me

06. Hallucinations

07. Old Wounds

08. Loveless

09. January Rain

10. Use Me

11. Wish You Well

7) And the artwork looks like this:



