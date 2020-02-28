This Is Everything You Need To Know About Neck Deep’s New Album

'All Distortions Are Intentional'.





Here we go! Neck Deep have announced their new album.



Here's everything you need to know.



1) It's called 'All Distortions Are Intentional'.



2) It's being released on July 24 through Hopeless Records.



3) The first taste of the record 'Lowlife' has been released with a music video to boot.







4) The full tracklisting looks like this:



01. Sonderland

02. Fall

03. Lowlife

04. Telling Stories

05. When You Know

06. Quarry

07. Sick Joke

08. What Took You So Long

09. Empty House

10. Little Dove

11. I Revolve (Around You)

12. Pushing Daisies



5) And the artwork looks like this:







6) Vocalist Ben Barlow had this to say on the new record:



“Everyone wants to be seen as good at what they do, as creative, interesting, ambitious.



“That’s what we wanted, for people to see that we are more than just some guys in a band. We truly lived and breathed this album, and wove unique perspectives, storytelling, and ideas into its fabric.



We have crafted a sound that is ours, it is totally, unapologetically Neck Deep.”