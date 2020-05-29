This Is Everything You Need To Know About Emmure’s New Album

Are you ready for some 'Hindsight'?
EMMURE have announced their new album.
Want to know EVERYTHING about it? Well here we go:
1) It's called 'Hindsight'
2) It's being released on June 26 via SharpTone Records.
3) The artwork look like this:
4) And the tracklisting like this:
01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing
02. Trash Folder
03. Pig’s Ear
04. Gypsy Disco
05. I’ve Scene God
06. Persona Non Grata
07. Thunder Mouth
08. Pan’s Dream
09. 203
10. Informal Butterflies
11. Action
12. Bastard Ritual
13. Uncontrollable Descent
5) You're able to hear 'Uncontrollable Descent' now, which vocalist Frankie Palmeri had this to say about:
6) And you can also hear 'Gypsy Disco':
7) Oh, and 'Pig's Ear':
Basically, it's gonna be a heavy one.
