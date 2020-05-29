This Is Everything You Need To Know About Emmure’s New Album

Are you ready for some 'Hindsight'?





EMMURE have announced their new album.



Want to know EVERYTHING about it? Well here we go:



1) It's called 'Hindsight'



2) It's being released on June 26 via SharpTone Records.



3) The artwork look like this:







4) And the tracklisting like this:



01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing

02. Trash Folder

03. Pig’s Ear

04. Gypsy Disco

05. I’ve Scene God

06. Persona Non Grata

07. Thunder Mouth

08. Pan’s Dream

09. 203

10. Informal Butterflies

11. Action

12. Bastard Ritual

13. Uncontrollable Descent​



5) You're able to hear 'Uncontrollable Descent' now, which vocalist Frankie Palmeri had this to say about:







6) And you can also hear 'Gypsy Disco':







7) Oh, and 'Pig's Ear':







Basically, it's gonna be a heavy one.