This Is Everything You Need To Know About Currents’ New Album

'The Way it Ends'.





Currents have announced their new album.



Here's all the details you need:



1) It's called 'The Way It Ends'.



2) It's being released June 05 via SharpTone Records.



3) The artwork looks like this:







4) And the tracklisting looks like this:



01. Never There

02. A Flag to Wave

03. Poverty of Self

04. Monsters

05. Kill the Ache

06. Let Me Leave

07. Origin

08. Split

09. Second Skin

10. How I Fall Apart

11. Better Days



5) They've also released 'A Flag To Wave' today.



Vocalist Brian Wille had this to say about the song:



"'A Flag to Wave' is about the search for identity and purpose. This song goes out to anyone looking for meaning in their lives and to those who have already found it.



"Over the last four years, we have traveled the world trying to make a name for ourselves — playing shows with some of our favorite bands and touring all over the United States, Europe, the UK, and parts of Canada. We've been met with various hardships along the way, but have also been met with unprecedented kindness, support, and friendship that we will cherish and appreciate for the rest of our lives.



"There are no plans of stopping and with our new record, we plan to hit the world harder than ever."







6) You can also listen to 'Poverty Of Self' here:





07) And here's 'Second Skin' too:



