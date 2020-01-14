This ‘Into The Unknown’ Mashup Sounds Like A Panic! At The Disco + Idina Menzel Duet

And it's brilliant.

Ever since Panic! At The Disco dropped their official cover of 'Into The Unknown' off the Frozen 2 soundtrack, we haven't been able to help imagining what it would be like to hear a duet between Brendon Urie and Idina Menzel (who voices Elsa in the film).

Well, we have to wonder no more - as someone has done a mashup of 'Into The Unknown', blending both versions of the track into a pretty perfect duet.

Check it out below:



Yesterday the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced, and 'Into The Unknown' has picked up a nomination for Original Song. So could we possibly see a duet of this performed in real life, later this year?

Fingers crossed.