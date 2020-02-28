Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
News

They’re Back And Burning Bright. Please Welcome Dance Gavin Dance To The Cover Of Rock Sound!

Rock Sound
Rock Sound 5 hours ago

Dance. Gavin. Dance.


 

They’re back! And to celebrate their brand spanking new album, ‘Afterburner’, we’ve put Dance Gavin Dance on the cover of the magazine and teamed up with the band to offer you this super-special Swan merch pack! Want a world exclusive Dance Gavin Dance T-shirt design, hand-signed posters and more? Look no further.

Inside the 'Swan' pack:
 Special edition physical magazine
 World exclusive ‘Afterburner’ T-shirt
 Hand-signed poster print
 Giant double-sided poster
 Special letter from Will Swan
 Album art souvenir book



Inside the 'Afterburner' pack:
 Physical magazine
 Burnt orange beanie hat
 Hand-signed poster print
 Giant double-sided poster
 Album art souvenir book



Inside the 'Art' pack:
 Physical magazine
 Hand-signed poster print
 Limited edition ‘Afterburner’ art print
 Giant double-sided poster
 Album art souvenir book




These are limited in quantity, only available right here with Rock Sound, and available worldwide!
**ORDERS WILL BEGIN SHIPPING FROM MONDAY, MARCH 09**

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More