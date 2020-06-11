The Word Alive Have Announced The Details Of A Full Band Livestream Concert

Ready to get 'Stuck Inside The Madness'?





The Word Alive have announced that they will be playing a special full band livestream concert.



The show will be taking place on June 20 at 6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST and is available as a Pay What You Want event.



The option of digital meet and greets are also available.



Oh and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to help support the black community.



The band's latest album 'MONOMANIA' is out now via Fearless Records.



Here's the fan-made video for 'Thank You' that was recently released.







We spoke to vocalist Telle Smith around the time the album dropped. You can read the full interview HERE but here's a little taster for ya:



It’s not just in sound that you’ve changed over the years though. It’s in your perception of the world and the scene and every in-between. How do you feel the last 10 years or so have shifted things?

"Things have definitely changed a lot. We feel like the things we were doing early in our career and were celebrated for aren’t so different from what we are doing now - but there are fans that absolutely hate it. It’s hard because we’re not that band that doesn’t give a fuck about their fans. So for us it’s not just us seeing a negative comment here and there, it’s seeing a comment from someone we’ve had a deep conversation from or seen in the pit singing every word.



"The thing is, we saw those people fade away before our music ever shifted. I think the perspective is that everything in the scene right now is so fickle. Fans don’t really allow you time to figure things out, and the only way you can figure things out is by releasing music. I look back and there are bands that I love where I didn’t love every album, but I wasn’t like ‘Oh, they’ve made one album I don’t really like and relate to so I’m out' - I just listened to all the songs that I did love. Yet I always loved it when bands would try something new. I think that might be something from our generation - because we saw it in the generation before us, so it’s easier for us to notice that something isn’t that different or that crazy of a shift.



"I feel as though the cancel culture that has plagued the Internet and doesn’t actually mean anything is now just people who are angry and have an opinion and want to be heard. The easiest way to do that is by being an anonymous person on the Internet, and targeting musicians and entertainers who are sharing themselves in a way that a lot of people wouldn’t. A lot of the people I know started with wanting to make an impact and a difference by just playing drums or playing guitar - everyone started from this point of loving music, so since we’re still there and our goal is still to love what we do we just don’t want to play music that we don’t want to play. Some people, and it’s a loud minority, just don’t seem to be willing to accept that just because we can doesn’t mean we should, or that we should be happy doing so.



"Lucky for us, we’ve stayed true to ourselves over these three records and almost shed our skin and grown. It’s easy for bands to poke fun at the cliché that we’ve matured and grown a lot, and I understand why they are met with eye rolls - yet the way I would word it now compared to earlier in the decade is that we only have so much time on this earth, and in this band so I don’t want to waste it making music that’s hollow or just made for the sake of a few people on the internet whose perception of us is being in this little box. To me, there is no box - if you want to make whatever song in whatever style, that should be up to the artist.



"I don’t expect everyone to like everything we do. I don’t need everyone to like everything we do. My biggest thing is that I used to let that get in my head. Going into this record, I was in the best mental headspace and healthy place I’ve ever been in my entire adult life, and it has allowed me to share all of the worst things that have happened to me over the last few years. Now I’ve made my way through it, it’s not like I’m wallowing in it. I can share very brutally honest things with our fans and be proud of it - I don’t have to focus on the 1 out of 100 comments that are negative. We have thousands of fans all over the world that love our band and love our music. Some are new fans, some have been here since day one. It would be almost tragic for us to fixate on the small number of fans that over like one or two of our albums and haven’t been going to shows the entire time, and don’t have that much of an impact to make. We just want to make sure our fans right now know who we are and know that we care about them. Whoever is with us for this album and for this ride is who are going to be most thankful for."



