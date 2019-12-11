The Wonder Years Have Announced A New EP Of Reimagined Classic Tracks

The follow-up to 'Burst & Decay' is on the way.

The Wonder Years have announced the details of their upcoming EP 'Burst & Decay (Volume II)' - a follow-up to their original 'Burst & Decay' EP which they released in 2017.

The whole concept of 'Burst & Decay' was for The Wonder Years to re-imagine some of their tracks that are deeper cuts and fan favourites, to breathe new life into them.

Speaking about the 'Burst & Decay' EP, frontman Dan Campbell explains, “On the first 'Burst & Decay' EP, we went in with a rough idea of re-envisioning a few old songs and walked out of the studio in love with the process. We were able to breathe new life into songs that had become neglected over the years and give new dimensions to ones that we'd played endlessly...This time, we went in knowing exactly what we wanted to do – build new versions of old songs that subvert expectations but remain familiar. We stretched our limits, we got to work with the insanely talented Little Kruta String Quartet, we had a legitimately good time in the studio and we made something we're very excited to share with you.”

It's set for release on February 14 through Hopeless Records, but you can listen to the first track off the EP 'We Look Like Lightning' below:

And check out the full tracklisting below:

1. 'Washington Square Park'

2. 'We Look Like Lightning'

3. 'I Wanted So Badly to be Brave'

4. 'Passing Through a Screen Door'

5. 'It Must Get Lonely'

6. 'Cul-de-sac'

7. 'Hoodie Weather'