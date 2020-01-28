The Used’s Bert McCracken Is Set To Feature On Machine Gun Kelly’s Upcoming Pop-Punk Album

"So fucking sick" - Machine Gun Kelly.

Back towards the end of last year, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he'd be releasing a "pop-punk album" sometime in 2020 - and dropped the first single, 'why are you here'.

The album is set to be a collaborative effort with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, which certainly brings some credibility to his pop-punk claims.

Now it's been revealed on social media, that The Used frontman Bert McCracken is also on board for the pop-punk effort. In the series of videos from in the studio, it looks as if Bert is jumping on guest vocals for a track on the album. Incredible scenes.

Machine Gun Kelly is clearly stoked on the track, and can be heard in the video saying "So fucking sick". And truly, it is.

Check out the videos from in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly, featuring Bert McCracken below:



As yet, no release date has been set for the follow up to Machine Gun Kelly's 2019 album 'Hotel Diablo'.