The Used’s Bert McCracken: “You Might Catch Us On Tour With My Chemical Romance In The Fall”
Okay, yes.
It's hard to believe it's been less than a week since My Chemical Romance announced their North American tour (through a cinematic masterpiece, worthy of an Academy Award), which they've also since gone on to sell out.
Tickets for the full run of North American shows went on sale on Friday, and unsurprisingly sold out immediately. In response, My Chem went on to add an additional show in their home state of New Jersey, as well as an additional three shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. HUGE.
But as yet, there's been no official announcement about who will be opening these shows. MCR famously recruited old friends Thursday to open for their huge reunion show in Los Angeles in December, and have brought along Jimmy Eat World to open for their upcoming headline shows in New Zealand and Japan - but what about the rest?
Well if Bert McCracken's on-stage banter is anything to go by, it looks like The Used might be opening up proceedings on the upcoming tour dates.
During The Used's show in Colorado last week, Bert shared "I feel like I'm in My Chemical Romance! And you might catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall".
Check out a fan-shot video of the moment below:
here's a video of it for all you stinky non-believers!! pic.twitter.com/THCQT4MYNs— anissa! (@phant_o_matic) January 30, 2020
While no official announcement has been made about this yet, all we can say is: huge if true.
Check out all scheduled upcoming My Chemical Romance live appearances below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE
18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JULY
01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
SEPTEMBER
09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest
14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 - BOSTON TD Garden
17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 - NEWARK Prudential Center
23 - NEWARK Prudential Center
26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 - DALLAS American Airline Center
OCTOBER
02 - DENVER Pepsi Center
04 - TACOMA Dome
06 - OAKLAND Arena
08 - LOS ANGELES Forum
10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena
13 - LOS ANGELES Forum
14 - LOS ANGELES Forum
16 - LOS ANGELES Forum