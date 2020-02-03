The Used’s Bert McCracken: “You Might Catch Us On Tour With My Chemical Romance In The Fall”

Okay, yes.

It's hard to believe it's been less than a week since My Chemical Romance announced their North American tour (through a cinematic masterpiece, worthy of an Academy Award), which they've also since gone on to sell out.

Tickets for the full run of North American shows went on sale on Friday, and unsurprisingly sold out immediately. In response, My Chem went on to add an additional show in their home state of New Jersey, as well as an additional three shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. HUGE.

But as yet, there's been no official announcement about who will be opening these shows. MCR famously recruited old friends Thursday to open for their huge reunion show in Los Angeles in December, and have brought along Jimmy Eat World to open for their upcoming headline shows in New Zealand and Japan - but what about the rest?

Well if Bert McCracken's on-stage banter is anything to go by, it looks like The Used might be opening up proceedings on the upcoming tour dates.

During The Used's show in Colorado last week, Bert shared "I feel like I'm in My Chemical Romance! And you might catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall".

Check out a fan-shot video of the moment below:

here's a video of it for all you stinky non-believers!! pic.twitter.com/THCQT4MYNs — anissa! (@phant_o_matic) January 30, 2020



While no official announcement has been made about this yet, all we can say is: huge if true.

Check out all scheduled upcoming My Chemical Romance live appearances below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

23 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

13 - LOS ANGELES Forum

14 - LOS ANGELES Forum

16 - LOS ANGELES Forum