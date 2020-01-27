The Used Have Announced A UK + Europe Headline Tour

Summer plans: sorted.

The Used have announced a series of shows in the UK and Europe while they're in the region for Slam Dunk Festival (and the inaugural Slam Dunk France).

Following their appearances at Slam Dunk in the UK, The Used are set to perform two headline UK shows - one in London, and one in Brighton.

They're set to hit London's Lafayette on May 26, and then Brighton's Concorde 2 the following night. They then set off for Europe for a short run of dates, starting in Milan on June 02, before wrapping up proceedings in Moscow on June 10.

MAY

23 - LEEDS Slam Dunk

24 - HATFIELD Slam Dunk

26 - LONDON Lafayette

27 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

30 - PARIS Slam Dunk

JUNE

02 - MILAN Circolo Magnolia

03 - ZURICH Dynamo

09 - ST PETERSBURG Zal

10 - MOSCOW Arbat Hall

Also, in case you missed it, The Used dropped their brand new single 'Blow Me' at the end of last year. Check it out below:

