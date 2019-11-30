The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Has Finished Filming

It. Is. On.





Season two of The Umbrella Academy has finished filming!



Netflix announced in April that they'd renewed the series, which is the brainchild of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.



The cast and crew have been filming in Toronto over the last few months, and now they've revealed that it's all wrapped up.



"And just like that, Ben and I are headed home," wrote Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves.



"A huge thank you to our cast and crew, who've become a second family to me the last six months; I’ll miss seeing your beautiful faces everyday."



"And Toronto, I fall more in love with you every year — especially when I can run away right before winter gets bad. I can't wait for you guys to see what we’ve been working on. Season 2 is gonna be wild."





Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves, paid tribute to the show's crew just before filming finished.



"Our crew on @umbrellaacad are some of the hardest working I’ve ever come across," he wrote.



"They work insane hours to help make the show what it is. We are two days away from the end of shooting season 2, and this crew have done us immensely proud."



"We can’t thank you enough for the hard work you all put in."



Exciting times!





