The Umbrella Academy Have Started Teasing Their Second Season

"hang on. this could get messy."

The Netflix adaptation of Gerard Way's Umbrella Academy have started teasing their second season, and... "this could get messy"...

One of the most highly anticipated television events of 2020 is apparently on the way, with the official account for the Netflix adaptation of Umbrella Academy posting their first promos for their second season.

Netflix wrapped up filming of the second season back in November, but since then it's all been a bit radio silent... Until now.

It all started with a series of promos posted to the story of the Instagram account for the Umbrella Academy, just for 'Close Friends'.

Now they've shared the same promos to their Twitter account, with the caption "hang on. this could get messy.". Check them out below:

hang on. this could get messy... pic.twitter.com/Ef27g7s53R — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) February 19, 2020



Season two of The Umbrella Academy is COMING.

Overall, The Umbrella Academy was the ninth most-watched release on Netflix in 2019 - a monumental effort, when you consider that the likes of Stranger Things season three and Disney's The Incredibles 2 both saw releases in the same year. So the launch of season two is bound to be an EVENT.