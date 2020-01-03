The Tracklisting For Green Day’s Upcoming Album ‘Father Of All…’ Has Been Revealed

What's going on?

The full tracklisting for the upcoming Green Day album has reportedly been released, after a fan was allegedly sent a copy of the album artwork for 'Father Of All...' in the post.

'Father Of All...' is set for release February 07 through Reprise Records, and up until now details of the album (including the tracklist) have yet to be released.

A fan was reportedly sent the vinyl sleeve of Green Day's upcoming album (no actual album inside), from a sender post-marked to California. Curious. Very, very curious.

"Imagine my surprise when an anonymous package, postmarked from California, arrived in my mailbox containing the album we’ve all been waiting for, Green Day’s 'Father Of All Motherfuckers' which isn’t due out until February 07, 2020!" the fan shared.

They continued "Alas, my initial excitement was only slightly dampened when it turned out the package contained just the vinyl sleeve for Green Day’s 13th studio album and did not include any type of insert, but I certainly wasn’t complaining."

As yet there's been no official confirmation about the authenticity of the sleeve itself - however it's not out of character for the management company that represents Green Day to post out anonymous teasers. Last year they famously began teasing the Hella Mega Tour by anonymously sending fans hilariously mismatched merchandise of all three bands on the line-up:



They're also the same management team responsible for anonymously sending Panic! At The Disco fans potatoes back in 2018...



SUSPICIOUS.

Check out a photo of the alleged 'Father Of All...' album artwork below:



'Father Of All…' tracklist:

01. 'Father Of All...'

02. 'Fire, Ready, Aim'

03. 'Oh Yeah!'*

04. 'Meet Me On The Roof'

05. 'I Was A Teenage Teenager'

06. 'Stab You In The Heart'

07. 'Sugar Youth'

08. 'Junkies On A High'

09. 'Take The Money And Crawl'*

10. 'Graffitia'*

*Indicates a previously unknown song title.