The Story So Far Have Released A Charity Merch Collection For Australian Bushfire Relief

The lads in The Story So Far are the latest band to leap in and throw support behind relief efforts for the Australian bushfires, by releasing a charity merch collection.

The set of three tees are being sold for $25 USD, with all proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria - a charity organisation working to help rebuild wildlife shelters, enclosures and equipment that have been lost and damaged in the bushfires currently ravaging the Australian landscape.

Sharing the collection on Twitter, The Story So Far posted "Australia has lost so much in these fires. Homes of people & animals have been destroyed or damaged. In their time of need, we do what we can to help each other out. Please think of your fellow human & the wildlife that surrounds us and donate if you can."

Check out the merch designs below, and pick up a tee from HERE.