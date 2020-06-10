The Rescheduled Dates For The UK/EU Leg Of The Hella Mega Tour Have Been Announced

Fall Out Boy, Green Day and Weezer. June 2021.





After previously postponing this year, the new dates for the UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, have been announced.



Without further ado, here they are:



JUNE



09 - VIENNA Ernst-Happel Stadion

20 - PARIS Paris La Defense Arena

21 - ANTWERP Antwerps Sportpaleis

23 - GRONINGEN Stadspark

25 - LONDON London Stadium

26 - HUDDERSFIELD John Smith’s Stadium

28 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park

30 - DUBLIN Venue TBA



All original tickets from this year will still be valid.



Lovely stuff!



And to get you prepped, here's Green Day's 'Oh Yeah!':







Fall Out Boy's 'Dear Future Self':







and Weezer's Hero':



