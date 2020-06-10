The Rescheduled Dates For The UK/EU Leg Of The Hella Mega Tour Have Been Announced

Fall Out Boy, Green Day and Weezer. June 2021.
After previously postponing this year, the new dates for the UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, have been announced.
Without further ado, here they are:
JUNE
09 - VIENNA Ernst-Happel Stadion
20 - PARIS Paris La Defense Arena
21 - ANTWERP Antwerps Sportpaleis
23 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
25 - LONDON London Stadium
26 - HUDDERSFIELD John Smith’s Stadium
28 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park
30 - DUBLIN Venue TBA
All original tickets from this year will still be valid.
Lovely stuff!
And to get you prepped, here's Green Day's 'Oh Yeah!':
Fall Out Boy's 'Dear Future Self':
and Weezer's Hero':
