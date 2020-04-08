The Release Date Of PVRIS’ New Album Has Been Rescheduled

You'll have to wait a little longer for 'Use Me'.





PVRIS' new album 'Use Me' was set to be released on May 01.



Though the band have now announced that it's release has been pushed back to July 10.



The band tweeted the news saying that the change was "due to circumstances beyond our control".



Read the full tweet below:



"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the release date for our new album 'Use Me' has been pushed back to July 10. We're working on a few things to make it up to you and hold you over. Thanks for your continued support. We hope you’re all staying safe during this time."

Lynn Gunn then followed up the announcement with her own message saying:



"I’m real sad guys... Just an FYI, I’ve been team “let’s put this out May 1st and give the people what they want!!!” with this entire situation. I think right now is a time where everyone could use a little music to light up the darkness a bit... but it’s out of my hands



"But we’re underdogs and underdogs don’t QUIT and we don’t lose hope!! I’m gonna be fighting my ass off to get something(s) new out to you guys in the meantime, if we gotta go rogue, we’re gonna go rogue."

There are things that aren't changing about the record though.



This is still the artwork:







And this is still the tracklisting:



01. Gimme A Minute

02. Dead Weight

03. Stay Gold

04. Good To Be Alive

05. Death of Me

06. Hallucinations

07. Old Wounds

08. Loveless

09. January Rain

10. Use Me

11. Wish You Well



And this is still what 'Dead Weight' sounds like:



