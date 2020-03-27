The Release Date Of Biffy Clyro’s New Album Has Been Rescheduled

You'll have to wait a little longer for 'A Celebration Of Endings'.





Biffy Clyro were set to release their new album on May 15.



They have now revealed that they will drop it on August 14.



The band have posted a statement regarding the change:



“After careful consideration over the past few weeks, we’ve made the difficult decision to move the release of ‘A Celebration of Endings’ back to August 14th.



With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the Coronavirus situation is causing in everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan. Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now.



We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do.



We’ve always been honoured by the passion that fans have shown for our band and community. As a small token of our gratitude, we’d love for you to join us today, 27th March, on Facebook Live at 6pm UK time when Simon will play a few songs.



Take care and stay safe.



love Simon, Ben and James.”



That Facebook live at 6pm? You'll be wanting to head here for that.



Though the release date has changed, some things haven't.



This is still the tracklisting:

01. North Of No South

02. The Champ

03. Weird Leisure

04. Tiny Indoor Fireworks

05. Worst Type Of Best Possible

06. Space

07. End Of

08. Instant History

09. The Pink Limit

10. Opaque

11. Cop Syrup



And this is still the artwork:







You can also listen to two songs from the album now. Those are 'Instant History':







And 'End Of':







They will also be hitting the road for a massive tour this Autumn. Those dates look like this:



SEPTEMBER



25 - ABERDEEN P&J Arena

26 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

29 - NEWCASTLE Motorpoint Arena

30 - BIRMINGHAM Arena



OCTOBER



01 - LONDON O2

03 - MANCHESTER Arena

04 - LEEDS First Direct Arena

06 - BELFAST SSE Arena

09 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

11 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC



