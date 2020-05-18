The Release Date For Season Two Of The Umbrella Academy Has Been Confirmed

Heeeeeeeere we go!





After some teasing a couple of months, the series of The Umbrella Academy has a release date!



In a clip showing off the cast dancing to Tiffany's 'I Think We're Alone Now' from quarantine, it's revealed that Season Two will be premiering on Netflix on July 31!

On October 1, 1989 seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return. pic.twitter.com/tlJQoxt9Ho — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 18, 2020



Season One of The Umbrella Academy was the ninth most-watched release on Netflix in 2019 - a monumental effort, when you consider that the likes of Stranger Things Season Three and Disney's The Incredibles 2 both saw releases in the same year.



So, time to get excited? Time to get excited.



In other Umbrella Academy news, Gerard Way confirmed that he was working on a spin-off, focusing on Klaus Hargreeves.



The six-part comic book series is called You Look Like Death, and follows the life of Klaus 10 years before The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite kicks off and is set to be released in June.



“For a long time, I had wanted to tell the story of Klaus Hargreeves’ life after the Umbrella Academy disbanded and before the events of Apocalypse Suite," he shared about the upcoming series. "I imagined a pretty wild decade for Klaus - full of ups and downs, seedy places, supernatural excursions and internal battles".





Lots to be excited about then!



Fancy getting your hands on a Klaus Funko figure? Our mates over at EMP have you covered. Get yours right HERE





