The Release Date For Season Two Of The Umbrella Academy Has Been Confirmed

Season One of The Umbrella Academy was the ninth most-watched release on Netflix in 2019 - a monumental effort, when you consider that the likes of Stranger Things Season Three and Disney's The Incredibles 2 both saw releases in the same year.
So, time to get excited? Time to get excited.
In other Umbrella Academy news, Gerard Way confirmed that he was working on a spin-off, focusing on Klaus Hargreeves.
The six-part comic book series is called You Look Like Death, and follows the life of Klaus 10 years before The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite kicks off and is set to be released in June.
“For a long time, I had wanted to tell the story of Klaus Hargreeves’ life after the Umbrella Academy disbanded and before the events of Apocalypse Suite," he shared about the upcoming series. "I imagined a pretty wild decade for Klaus - full of ups and downs, seedy places, supernatural excursions and internal battles".