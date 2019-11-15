The Offspring Give More Details On Upcoming New Album

The band's latest release is due in early 2020.

The Offspring have given further details on their much anticipated new album.

The record will be the first since 2012's 'Days Go By' and now, in a new interview with Halifax Today, guitarist Noodles has revealed some further details on the project:

"The artwork needs to be done and we have a rough track listing. We’ve even gone and done more music since. We just need a distribution deal, and we want that done by the end of the year. Then we can release early next year."

He continued to talk through the band's working process on the album:

"The evolution was really slow. We’ve moved back to playing music we fell in love with and finding a way to keep it fresh. Punk rock was there when we were young, trying to figure out where to go and what to do…We also always wanted songs you could play along to, and ones you’d get stuck in your head."

The Offspring will head to the UK next summer for an appearance at Download Festival in June.