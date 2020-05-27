The Lawrence Arms Have Announced The Details Of Their First Album In Six Years

Ready to head to the 'Skeleton Coast'?





The Lawrence Arms have announced their new album.



This is what you need to know:



1) It's called 'Skeleton Coast'.



2) It's scheduled for release on July 17 via Epitaph.



3) It's the band's first album since 2014's 'Metropole'.



4) Vocalist and bassist Brendan Kelly had this to say about the record:



“For a band who has been around as long as us, this is about as urgent of a record as we could make. “It may be kind of dark but it’s really about searching for light in the darkness and finding it, as small as those moments may seem. That’s sort of where we’re at: Collecting the scraps of things that could make for a bearable existence in dark times.”



5) The artwork looks a little like this:







6) And the tracklisting a little like this:



01. Quiet Storm

02. PTA

03. Belly Of The Whale

04. Dead Man's Coat

05. Pigeons and Spies

06. Last Last Words

07. Demon

08. Ghostwriter

09. How To Rot

10. Under Paris

11. Goblin Fox Hunt

12. Lose Control

13. Don't Look At Me

14. Coyote Crown



7) And if that wasn't enough, you can also listen to 'PTA' now:



