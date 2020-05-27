Visit the shop
The Lawrence Arms Have Announced The Details Of Their First Album In Six Years

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 2 hours ago

Ready to head to the 'Skeleton Coast'?



The Lawrence Arms have announced their new album. 

This is what you need to know:

1) It's called 'Skeleton Coast'.

2) It's scheduled for release on July 17 via Epitaph.

3) It's the band's first album since 2014's 'Metropole'.

4)  Vocalist and bassist Brendan Kelly had this to  say about the record:

“For a band who has been around as long as us, this is about as urgent of a record as we could make. “It may be kind of dark but it’s really about searching for light in the darkness and finding it, as small as those moments may seem. That’s sort of where we’re at: Collecting the scraps of things that could make for a bearable existence in dark times.”

5) The artwork looks a little like this:



6) And the tracklisting a little like this:

01. Quiet Storm 
02. PTA 
03. Belly Of The Whale 
04. Dead Man's Coat
05. Pigeons and Spies 
06. Last Last Words 
07. Demon 
08. Ghostwriter 
09. How To Rot 
10. Under Paris 
11. Goblin Fox Hunt 
12. Lose Control 
13. Don't Look At Me 
14. Coyote Crown

7) And if that wasn't enough, you can also listen to 'PTA' now:

