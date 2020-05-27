The Lawrence Arms Have Announced The Details Of Their First Album In Six Years

2) It's scheduled for release on July 17 via Epitaph.
3) It's the band's first album since 2014's 'Metropole'.
4) Vocalist and bassist Brendan Kelly had this to say about the record:
“For a band who has been around as long as us, this is about as urgent of a record as we could make. “It may be kind of dark but it’s really about searching for light in the darkness and finding it, as small as those moments may seem. That’s sort of where we’re at: Collecting the scraps of things that could make for a bearable existence in dark times.”
5) The artwork looks a little like this:
6) And the tracklisting a little like this:
01. Quiet Storm
02. PTA
03. Belly Of The Whale
04. Dead Man's Coat
05. Pigeons and Spies
06. Last Last Words
07. Demon
08. Ghostwriter
09. How To Rot
10. Under Paris
11. Goblin Fox Hunt
12. Lose Control
13. Don't Look At Me
14. Coyote Crown
7) And if that wasn't enough, you can also listen to 'PTA' now: