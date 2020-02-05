The Identity Of Slipknot’s Enigmatic Tortilla Man Has Been Revealed

The mystery is OVER.

It looks like the mystery is finally over - Slipknot's enigmatic ninth man has been unmasked by a tourist hot spot in Slovenia.

While on their massive arena tour, the percussion section of Slipknot spent a day exploring Slovenia's Postojnska Caves, with the official Facebook page sharing "Postojna Cave hosted its very first Grammy winners: we had a visit from three members of the famous American heavy metal band Slipknot".

On looking at the photo, that's definitely Clown in the middle. And to the right, that's Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. But who is that to the left? It sure looks like Michael Pfaff - Clown's bandmate from his other band Dirty Little Rabbits.

It's been previously hypothesised that Tortilla Man was Pfaff - but this photo pretty much confirms it. Additionally, if you look at the Slipknot page in the signature book, alongside Clown and Jay's signatures is a very definite 'Pfaff'.

So the mystery is over.