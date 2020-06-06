The Ghost Inside’s Jim Riley Has Released A Statement Following Allegations He Used A Racial Slur

"I'm sorry. I know that's not enough. I'm going to keep doing the work"





The Ghost Inside's Jim Riley has released a statement following online allegations that he used a racial slur towards a bus driver.



In response to the below tweet from Bracewar's Rashod Jackson, which details an event from 2015...

This is cute. @theghostinside y’all gonna act like your bitch ass bass player didn’t call y’alls bus driver a nigger that time? I ain’t forget that shit. https://t.co/vTJuawPbyW — Shod Exotic (@RashodJackson) June 5, 2020



...Jim posted the below statement in a series of tweets.



"Rashod called me out in 2015. I called him, he put the screws to me. I deserved it, and I apologized to him. He told me that wasn't good enough and he was right.



Its shameful and fucking embarrassing. I present myself as someone who gives a shit about progressive movements and ideas, and I was not living up to that.



Because of that conversation I had to take a big fucking look in the mirror and recognize a lot of bullshit that I was selling myself.



I made too many excuses for being brought up without exposure to the black experience, and I should have been better.



I make a conscious effort to purge stuff about myself that still sucks when I find it, and to be mindful that I'm just a passenger on someone else's ship in any movement related to black lives.



I'm sorry. I know that's not enough. I'm going to keep doing the work. That might still not be enough. I'm going to do it anyway."