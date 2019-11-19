The Ghost Inside Have Shared A Live Video Of ‘Mercy’ From Their Triumphant Comeback Show

And they've paid tribute to the drivers who tragically lost their lives in the bus crash, which happened four years ago today.

Four years ago today, the members of The Ghost Inside were involved in a life-changing, fatal bus crash. What followed in the years since was a whole lot of recovery, uncertainty, and more recently - hope.

In honour of the fourth anniversary of the day that their lives changed forever, The Ghost Inside have taken to Twitter to share a tribute to the two bus drivers who tragically lost their lives in the crash. Additionally, they've shared a live video from their triumphant comeback show in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"Update: In TGI world, we have come to call November 19 our re-birthday. Today we celebrate by sharing a live music video of 'Mercy' from our show this summer in Los Angeles," The Ghost Inside shared on Twitter. "We want to honor the drivers Greg and Stephen that lost their lives, and say thank you to all of our loved ones for their unconditional support. To every single person that supports this band in any way, there are really no words to describe how you make us feel. Every kind word, donation, tattoo, comment, or even just a listen to a song, has carried us from the lowest moment of our lives through to today. We owe you a debt that can never be repaid, but we will try our best to make you proud."

They then finished by sharing, "Together, all of us, we are limitless & unbreakable. See you in 2020."

Check out the live video of 'Mercy' from The Ghost Inside's comeback show below:



The Ghost Inside are returning to the UK next year, at London's Brixton Academy on July 04, for one night only.