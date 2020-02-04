The Ghost Inside Have Announced Another One-Off Headline Show

East coast - you're up.

Following a very small handful of live appearances over the past year, The Ghost Inside have added an additional one-off show to their schedule for this year.

The lads in The Ghost Inside made their return to the stage last year, following a tragic bus crash which left them in states of recovery for years. Following their comeback show in July, they shared that while they saw this as a new chapter for the band, they weren't up to touring yet.

"Hey everybody, we’re The Ghost Inside - checking in with you after our show in July," they shared. "A lot of you are asking the question about what our future is going to hold - we’ve had a lot of long conversations about it, and we feel like the show in July is definitely not the end of our story, but the beginning of a new chapter," they shared. "We are going to try to do a few more shows next year - we’re still working out most of the details on that, but expect to pay attention, and hopefully we will see you somewhere next year... And we’re not going on tour - we’re playing a couple of shows."

So far, The Ghost Inside have announced a handful of one-off appearances for 2020 - including a headline slot at UNIFY Gathering Festival last month, and an upcoming show at London's Brixton Academy. They've now expanded that to include a headline show on the East coast of North America, for this coming July.

The show is happening on July 11, at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. Check out the details below:

Update: America, we’re coming East. We’re trying our best to top the Shrine, so this time we’ll bringing a full lineup of bands.....and new music. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM EST. See you in July. pic.twitter.com/xKvvOqdyeI — The Ghost Inside (@theghostinside) February 3, 2020



They've also teased that they'll have new music out in that time - which is good because it was only yesterday that it was revealed that they'd finished work on their upcoming album.