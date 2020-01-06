The Ghost Inside Are Hosting A Charity Fundraiser For The Australian Wildfires Relief

Good guys, doing good things, for a very good cause.

The Ghost Inside have just touched down in Australia, ahead of their headline appearance at UNIFY Gathering Festival in Victoria, and they've immediately swung into action to support the relief for the wildfires currently ravaging the entire country.

Taking to Twitter, The Ghost Inside shared "We just touched down! We’re working on an event here in Melbourne during the week. Hang out, take some pics, hopefully raise a few bucks for [Australian wildlife]".

We just touched down! We’re working on an event here in Melbourne during the week. Hang out, take some pics, hopefully raise a few bucks for ��������. We’ll get you some details ASAP! https://t.co/tFRVJHAvDc — The Ghost Inside (@theghostinside) January 5, 2020



They followed up with the announcement that they would be hosting a meet and greet at UNFD's merchandise retail outlet in Melbourne, where they'll be selling some exclusive merchandise items, taking photos and signing autographs - with all proceeds benefitting charities working to stop the damage being caused by the Australian wildfires.

Update: Melbourne! Come hang with us Wednesday @24hundrednet from 4-6 PM. We’ll have some exclusive stuff available to raise money for fire relief and be taking photos, signing your first born children, and talking about hockey and The Witcher. See you there! — The Ghost Inside (@theghostinside) January 6, 2020



They followed the announcement up with a video explaining the situation, and shared that they would be researching the best charity for their raised funds to be going, and would share the details of that in due course.



If you're around Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, at 51 Wangaratta Street, RIchmond between 4pm and 6pm to support a great band, with a great cause.



There is currently a landmass of over 10.4 million hectares of Australian land that has been burned from the 2019 / 2020 wildfire season.