The Full Line-Up For Five4Five, A New Online Festival, Has Been Announced

Who will be joining headliners Enter Shikari and Don Broco?





Five4Five, a new online festival, have revealed what their full line-up looks like.



Joining previously announced headliners Enter Shikari and Don Broco will be Deaf Havana, Hot Milk, Stay Free, Lizzy Farrall, As It Is, Fatherson, The Dangerous Summer and Tigress.



How sick is that?



So this is how it's gonna work. Five bands will play each day, with a mix of full band, solo/duo and completely reimagined performances. All ten sets will be streamed via the Five4FiveFacebook page and website from 7:30pm on May 15 and 16. All sets will be completely free to watch but you're encouraged to donate £5 via a link that will be provided at the time. All profits from the stream will then be donated to NHS Charities Together.



If that wasn't enough, there's also going to be a raffle to win everything from Enter Shikari and Don Broco signed drum skins, to signed test pressings of As It Is' 'The Great Depression'. Everybody loves a raffle don't they?



So you'll be wanting to head HERE to watch the action unfold ok? See you there.



