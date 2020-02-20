The First Wave Of Bands For Knotfest At Sea Have Been Announced

This is already shaping up to be very special indeed.





The first wave (sorry) of bands for Knotfest At Sea, Slipknot's upcoming cruise, have been revealed.



Joining the band, who will be performing two sets, on board will be Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token with many more still to be announced.



Alongside that plenthora of bands, some of the extra onboard experiences taking place have been revealed as well.



They include:



- A live Q&A with members of Slipknot



- A Sid DJ/MC set



- A Slipknot Whiskey Tasting & Discussion with Clown



- A signing with Mick Thomson (limited capacity)



- A drum workshop with Jay Weinberg



- A bass clinic with VMan



- 20 years of Slipknot memorabilia showcased throughout the ship



Phew. How about that then?



Slipknot will be setting sail from Barcelona on the ship Norwegian Jade, with the trip lasting from August 10 - 14, 2020 before docking into Naples.



All pricing details can be found right here



