The Fever 333 Have Announced The Details Of A Demonstration Livestream Taking Place TODAY

The Fever 333 have revealed the details of a live demonstration taking place over livestream TODAY.



'Long Live The Innocents' is set to be a full production show and will be kicking off at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST.



In a message to fans, Jason Aalon Butler had this to say as he explained the purpose of the stream:



"I wanted to quickly explain to you what we wanted to do with this livestream. As you know and as many of you have experienced, we’ve been going through quite a rough time of uncertainty and anxiety and fear due a pandemic that has gripped the world known as COVID-19. These are unprecedented times and we want to get through them just as much as you do.



But we must not forget that there are precedented times that we face and have been facing and have been perpetuated for generations. One of these things has been the violence against black bodies, brown bodies, immigrant bodies in America and throughout the world. This is a power dynamic and it has been leveraged against people for generations as I said earlier. This is something we must address. This is something we must fight against. This is the platform that we utilise to do so. We would like you to engage. We would like to give you tools, advice and a sense of empowerment that you can utilise in order to excel in your own fight against these things. Create your own space, create your own sense of safety and your own sense of power. This is what we discuss, this is what we will always discuss and we will be doing in this livestream.



We hope that you join us, we hope that you bring an open mind and open heart and of course bring your power."



For more information on the Black Lives Matter movement, and to find out how you can help and donate, visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co