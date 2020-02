The clip was filmed during their 2019 tour.

The Faim have released a new music video for the track 'Buying Time', taken from their album 'State Of Mind'.

The clip was filmed during their 2019 live tour of the UK/EU, which included a show at London's Electric Ballroom venue. The band will return to the UK this May for an appearance at Slam Dunk Festival.

