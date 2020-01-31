The Demo Of Panic! At The Disco’s ‘Time To Dance’ Has Resurfaced

HAVE SOME COMPOSURE. WHERE IS YOUR POSTURE?

The internet is a marvellous place sometimes - and the most recent example of that is that fans have re-discovered an early Panic! At The Disco demo, and it's doing the rounds again.

The demo in question is from all the way back in 2005 from their debut album 'A Fever You Can't Sweat Out', and it's an electro-inspired rendering of the classic track 'Time To Dance'.

There's no way to describe this, other than it could possibly soundtrack an anime series. There's also something quite charming and scrappy about this working demo (but we're still obviously big fans of the final version).

Check out the demo of 'Time To Dance' below:



And if you need a refresher on the original, check that out below:

