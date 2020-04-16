The Creative Crisis Collective Have Launched Their Second Wave Of Special Merchandise

Here's how you can directly help bands and their crews who have had tours cancelled.





Last month a new initiative was launched to help bands and their crews who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hault to so many touring plans.



The Creative Crisis Collective, brought to life by Hartmoor Merchandise and Boredom Kills Collective, is a place where you can not just pick up some fresh merch from some of your favourite bands, but also directly help them to make up some of their losses.



​Here's a little bit more information for ya:



"We’re confident this will have a really positive impact on all of our community, let’s all make an effort to post and share one another’s traffic.



Our aim is that fans support multiple artists/crew all at once and emphasise the initiative will highlight the importance of working together through these tough times."



The second wave of shirts are now available with the likes of State Champs, As It Is, Loathe, Hot Milk and more putting designs forward.



They look a little bit like this:









You can pick them up from the store right HERE



The store also features a special new version of a 'Crew' shirt, which is explained here:



"A key part of this launch is the “Crew T-Shirt” to support all the artists' crew members too. We made this to show solidarity and hopefully generate a little bit of money and most importantly to show them how much we care about them, too.



As discussed, the profit generated from this shirt will be split evenly between artists to distribute to their crew members!"